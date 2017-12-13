Last week, Al Franken said he’d be resigning “in the coming weeks,” but a lot of people were understandably skeptical that he’d actually follow through, particularly if Roy Moore won in Alabama.

Trending

So now that Moore’s Senate dream is officially dashed (at least for now), Franken’s officially stepping down. Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton didn’t have to look too far for a replacement:

Here’s how the soon-to-be-unemployed Franken responded to the pick:

During this “speedy and seamless transition,” Al, try to keep your hands to yourself, mkay?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Al FrankenMinnesotasenatorTina Smith