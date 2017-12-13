Last week, Al Franken said he’d be resigning “in the coming weeks,” but a lot of people were understandably skeptical that he’d actually follow through, particularly if Roy Moore won in Alabama.

Pour a beer out for Al Franken. Biggest loser of tonight's AL Senate race. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 13, 2017

The biggest loser tonight? Al Franken. Now he really has to quit. — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 13, 2017

So now that Moore’s Senate dream is officially dashed (at least for now), Franken’s officially stepping down. Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton didn’t have to look too far for a replacement:

CONFIRMED: Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton will appoint Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to succeed Sen. Al Franken and she will run for the seat herself next November, according to multiple Democrats familiar with the decision. More t/k — Ed O'Keefe (@edatpost) December 13, 2017

Mark Dayton makes it official, he'll name Lt. Gov. Tina Smith to replace Al Franken. — Ella Nilsen (@ella_nilsen) December 13, 2017

Here’s how the soon-to-be-unemployed Franken responded to the pick:

In a written statement, Sen Al Franken D-MN: "Tina Smith will make an excellent United States Senator" pic.twitter.com/giLIuXdAjJ — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) December 13, 2017

During this “speedy and seamless transition,” Al, try to keep your hands to yourself, mkay?