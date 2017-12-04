Well, this could be interesting …

John Conyers and his lawyer Arnold Reed will apparently be making “an announcement” tomorrow morning:

I have just concluded my talks with #congressman Conyers. We will make an announcement tomorrow at 10:15 a.m. on the Mildred Gaddis show #102.7 FM

More from the Detroit Free Press:

Reed also spoke to the Free Press shortly after making the remark on Twitter and said that he expects the congressman to be on the program — either in the studio or by phone — and discuss whether he will remain in the U.S. House or resign in the wake of several sexual harassment allegations.

“The important thing is he’ll be there,” Reed said of Conyers, 88, who has been hospitalized since the middle of last week with unknown symptoms believed to be related to stress.