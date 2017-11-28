Everything is pretty terrible, for the most part. What the world needs now is a little levity.
This fits the bill nicely:
Not an ideal headline:
"Rick Scott Consultant Denies He Used Ice Penis to Hump Mannequin"https://t.co/KoqLrQoLyz
— Kevin Robillard (@PoliticoKevin) November 28, 2017
What’s not ideal about that headline? It’s pretty much perfect.
Best headline
— Jim Higdon (@jimhigdon) November 28, 2017
Depends on your perspective. Seems like a dream headline to me
— Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) November 28, 2017
Right? In fact, we wish there were more headlines like that.
I ♥ Florida (also unclear you can actually sexually harass a mannequin but here we are) https://t.co/LedN4ypINt
— Christine (@cmdeb) November 28, 2017
Florida Man https://t.co/wjGMcibGjm
— Jazz Shaw (@JazzShaw) November 28, 2017
Florida Man may not be the hero we need… pic.twitter.com/zWr0Is0k4y
— Kevin Eric Snell ☹ (@KevEnoch) November 28, 2017
Well sure, an ideal #Florida headline would have included a #python or an #alligator somewhere, but it's not bad.
— Craig Pittman (@craigtimes) November 28, 2017
Humor is a rare commodity these days. We need all we can get.
How is this not @TheOnion? pic.twitter.com/ShjFx4QDPw
— Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) November 28, 2017
@TheRickWilson @steveschale Hope he was quick…before it melted
— SaveOurCountry (@BershodM) November 28, 2017
Let he who is without sin cast the first ice penis.
(Also, look at the way that mannequin was dressed. Clearly asking for it)
— Jeremy Mayer (@JerryDMayer) November 28, 2017
God bless Florida Man.