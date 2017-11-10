Planned Parenthood may have plenty of money, but when it comes to self-awareness, they’re flat broke:

Immigration is a reproductive justice issue. Everyone should be allowed to live in freedom and without fear. #DreamActNow — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) November 9, 2017

Is that so?

The intersectionality gurus are really stretching it with this one tbh https://t.co/f5YmfXcUCl — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) November 10, 2017

Planned Parenthood, ladies and gentlemen, where words mean whatever is necessary in the moment. — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) November 10, 2017

They really should step away from Twitter for a while. Or, better yet, forever.

sooo you want to bring them here so you can kill their children???? — exquirentibus verita (@bunnysmind) November 9, 2017

Except, of course, those in the womb. No freedom for them, only fear. — janet carpenter (@JanC60) November 10, 2017

unless they're unborn babies, right? — Beth Wellington (@beth_wellington) November 10, 2017

Except babies. — Virginia Plain (@AlyceWellington) November 10, 2017

"Everyone should be allowed to live in freedom and without fear."

Including unborn children? — Winner Covfefe (@CecileTheButchr) November 9, 2017

You're right, PPFA. Everyone "should be allowed to live in freedom and without fear." Including this little person. pic.twitter.com/yvpm7IM0ml — Jenifer Bowen (@4womenIfight) November 9, 2017