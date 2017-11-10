Planned Parenthood may have plenty of money, but when it comes to self-awareness, they’re flat broke:
Immigration is a reproductive justice issue. Everyone should be allowed to live in freedom and without fear. #DreamActNow
— Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) November 9, 2017
Is that so?
The intersectionality gurus are really stretching it with this one tbh https://t.co/f5YmfXcUCl
— Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) November 10, 2017
Planned Parenthood, ladies and gentlemen, where words mean whatever is necessary in the moment.
— Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) November 10, 2017
They really should step away from Twitter for a while. Or, better yet, forever.
sooo you want to bring them here so you can kill their children????
— exquirentibus verita (@bunnysmind) November 9, 2017
Except, of course, those in the womb. No freedom for them, only fear.
— janet carpenter (@JanC60) November 10, 2017
unless they're unborn babies, right?
— Beth Wellington (@beth_wellington) November 10, 2017
Except babies.
— Virginia Plain (@AlyceWellington) November 10, 2017
"Everyone should be allowed to live in freedom and without fear."
Including unborn children?
— Winner Covfefe (@CecileTheButchr) November 9, 2017
You're right, PPFA. Everyone "should be allowed to live in freedom and without fear." Including this little person. pic.twitter.com/yvpm7IM0ml
— Jenifer Bowen (@4womenIfight) November 9, 2017
Everyone should be allowed to live.*
Fixed it for ya. https://t.co/pCpWGLQE1n
— James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) November 10, 2017