Yesterday, AOC accused Ted Cruz of “trying to get [her] killed.”

AOC’s tweet has been getting a lot of attention from a lot of people, so it’s only natural that it would be a topic of discussion on “Morning Joe.”

And it’s only natural that Mika Brzezinski’s take on it would be something like this:

“I think that’s kind of a fair response,” says Mika. After giggling about a tweet that could definitely be seen as inciting violence.

Well, when you’re a cesspool like MSNBC, you like to spread the love around.

