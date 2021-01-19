In case you missed it, yesterday, the Trump administration issued a racist school curriculum report. On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, no less!

CNN’s got the scoop:

Trump administration issues a racist school curriculum report on Martin Luther King Jr. Day https://t.co/RS9LcE0wDj pic.twitter.com/VubpcHv5zW — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 19, 2021

It’s so racist, you don’t even know.

Is this reporting or editorializing? https://t.co/0AWxEia4bR — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 19, 2021

Well, depends on whom you ask. CNN calls it reporting.

We call it shameless hot garbage.

I assumed this was an opinion piece. This is indefensible. https://t.co/MTIg9eClCv — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 19, 2021

This is Real News, Mr. President.

First sentence lies right off the bat. Doesn’t mention that historians have had to correct the 1619 Project. pic.twitter.com/9nQheXSHFY — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 19, 2021

Incredible. They defined the 1619 Project as "a more accurate history curriculum around slavery in the US" Even the people behind the project now admit it was mostly aimed at narrative-building. (h/t @redsteeze) pic.twitter.com/LyPMFsGkmx — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 19, 2021

Well, that’s what it was always about, isn’t it? Narrative-building?

Nothing in the article justifies the claim. In addition, here is CNN's leading anchor retweeting a thread from actual bigot Ibram X. Kendi to promote a similar claim. pic.twitter.com/gvC01urvLi — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 19, 2021

Pathetic.

This is insane. A proper understanding of US history is racist now. What a joke. https://t.co/e0FhOnFizJ — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) January 19, 2021

The "Big Lie" Democrats at CNN are always harping about is emanating from within the building… https://t.co/0U0JWYOjWM — Reverend Doctor Jill Biden Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) January 19, 2021

Hey @jaketapper, you still want to say that your network isn’t partisan and doesn’t have partisan viewers? https://t.co/VUmhdbW58M — Harry Jaffa stan account (@SethRoot1) January 19, 2021

The article literally doesn’t explain once how it’s racist https://t.co/CU1bcC0bFM — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) January 19, 2021

Of course this "news" article asserts that the 1776 commission report is "racist" and then makes absolutely no attempt to defend or explain that characterization https://t.co/JRSjeI4mxs — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 19, 2021

The 1776 Commission report is “racist” because it critiques divisive identity politics as counter to America’s founding principles as well as to MLK Jr’s dream of being judged by the content of our characters. Saved you a dishonest, bad-faith CNN click. https://t.co/v2UnLWFgRf — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) January 19, 2021

What an insane headline. You can disagree with the 1776 Commission, but that doesn't make it racist. Is CNN done even pretending to be a news network? https://t.co/CMWQdLr40W — AG (@AGHamilton29) January 19, 2021

They’re never done pretending to be a news network.

The 1776 report is not racist in any way. And CNN is not objective in any way. https://t.co/xjiQMdPSGc — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 19, 2021

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and tweets.