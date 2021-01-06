Looks like AOC’s not the only one with badly aged protest takes today.

Sally Kohn tweeted this today in response to the violent riots at the Capitol:

The mobs storming the capitol right now are neither patriots nor revolutionaries. They are traitors and cowards, trying to upend our democracy by force because they fear peaceful change and not getting their way. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) January 6, 2021

Sally Kohn, please allow us to introduce you to Sally Kohn:

I don't like violent protests, but I understand them. And those wagging their fingers against violent protests need to read up on their American history. — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) May 30, 2020

Uh-oh, Sally …

That’s her.

Sally Kohn with the truth bomb. https://t.co/lgYhQJNRKV — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) January 6, 2021

How embarrassing.

Life comes at you fast https://t.co/xhq8gsNkzV — James Greville (@jimigrev) January 6, 2021

Sure does.