Mediterranean restaurant chain CAVA has a pretty good-looking menu.

And an even better-looking workforce, thanks to their commitment to diversity:

Congratulations?

Is there something wrong with having white people on staff? Is there something inherently good about reducing the number of white employees?

Last time we checked, this sort of thing was kinda racist, you know?

There’s nothing wrong with wanting a diverse workforce. But touting fewer employees of a particular race doesn’t demonstrate a commitment to diversity; it just demonstrates that to you, some racism is more equal than others.

