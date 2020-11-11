As Twitchy told you, Georgia special election Democratic Senate candidate Rev. Raphael Warnock has expressed some decidedly troubling views about Israel.

The last thing he needs right now is more dirt on him getting dug up.

Too bad.

Pay up, Reverend:

Here’s GOP Sen. Tom Cotton:

We’d certainly be interested in finding out.

Now, for what it’s worth:

A state trooper assigned to the case said neither of the clergymen is a suspect in the child abuse investigation, but the officer would not describe the nature of the suspected abuse.

Warnock denied any wrongdoing in his interaction with police, saying he was only asserting that lawyers should be present during counselor interviews.

“Reverend Wainwright and I acted well within the framework of the law, and I am confident that we will be exonerated. It’s just unfortunate that our children had to see their pastors carried away in handcuffs,” he said. “My concern simply had to do with the presence of counsel. We cooperated fully with their investigation. We have nothing to hiide.”

Except it doesn’t sound like he cooperated fully, does it? Interfering isn’t very cooperative.

You bet they would. And they should.

As they should when it comes to Rev. Warnock.

