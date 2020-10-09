As we told you last night, C-SPAN political director Steve Scully — the guy who’s set to moderate the second presidential debate — asked Anthony Scaramucci a question that he probably didn’t mean to be public.

This is interesting. Moderator for second presidential debate (a former intern for then-Senator Joe Biden and former staff assistant for the late Sen. Ted Kennedy) …🤔 pic.twitter.com/ULfVAwYaae — Sister Toldjah 😁 (@sistertoldjah) October 9, 2020

What’s even more interesting is that Scully deleted his tweet:

Steve Scully, the moderator for the next debate, has now deleted this tweet where he appears to be coordinating with Scaramucci and posted publicly instead of DM. pic.twitter.com/jKvGivOSHM — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) October 9, 2020

So how long before he claims his account was hacked??😄 — Mike G (@mikegntn) October 9, 2020

Funny you should ask! Scully is clearly very scared of how all of this looks, because he went a little overboard trying to clean up his mess:

When you boomer so hard that you mistakenly tweet a DM and then can't figure out how to delete the tweet you so just nuke your whole account pic.twitter.com/HgHjvxGotS — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 9, 2020

He nuked his whole account lmaooo — KrissaKreepy 👻 (@krissa_kray) October 9, 2020

Presidential debate moderator Steve Scully appears to have deleted his Twitter account after asking fired White House aide Anthony Scaramucci "should I respond to trump". https://t.co/JWcbi94xwr — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) October 9, 2020

He's back and officially figured out how to delete the tweet alone. Lmao pic.twitter.com/oDvdE2uw0w — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) October 9, 2020

How embarrassing for him. But will it be embarrassing enough for the debate commission to find someone else to moderate the debate?

The debate commission is AWESOME. https://t.co/KFE3OuZ6yL — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) October 9, 2020

Can’t wait to find out just how awesome they are.