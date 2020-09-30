As Twitchy told you, Joe Biden’s campaign is so desperate to shame Donald Trump for allegedly not doing enough to curb rampant “white supremacist” violence that they resorted to baselessly painting Kyle Rittenhouse — who shot and killed two rioters in Kenosha, Wisconsin — as a white supremacist:

Lin Wood, a member of Rittenhouse’s defense team, was among those who called Biden out and teased a “formal demand for public retraction”:

While we wait for that formal demand, Marina Medvin, another of Rittenhouse’s lawyers, has this to say:

This could get very ugly, very quickly.

Update:

Is this Lin Wood’s “formal demand”?

If that’s the case, it looks like the Biden campaign’s time to make a decision may have run out.

