Like other politically savvy Americans, Alyssa Milano watched last night’s presidential debate between Donald Trump and her pal Joe Biden.

While some viewers may have found both candidates’ behavior and performances objectionable or at least not ideal, to Milano, there was a clear winner.

And that winner was Joe Biden, obviously:

There was one leader on stage last night, and one liar. And there was one president on the debate stage, and it wasn’t the person who flew in on Air Force One.#BidenCalm #TrumpChaos #TrumpMeltdown — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 30, 2020

Astute observations there, Alyssa. As usual. We’re guessing a lot of people would like to congratulate you on your genius take.

But alas, they cannot, as you have severely limited potential replies to your tweet:

This is the only reply that shows up:

Why doesn’t she want to engage with the public? Being a Democrat, Joe Biden is a man of the people … shouldn’t Alyssa Milano take a page from his book and be a woman of the people?

Why not let people comment???? https://t.co/Z9LvMrL5q1 — Kim (@voicemyopinion2) September 30, 2020

Come on, Alyssa. That’s not nice.

Thank goodness for quote retweets, at least.

That moment when you know you’re an idiot and don’t want to be called out https://t.co/LfNQCzuPp7 — MAGA Monster (@monster4341) September 30, 2020

This simpering coward @Alyssa_Milano turned off comments because she can’t handle the truth. https://t.co/BqTpIFrkRR — MasterOfCoin (@Turn_PNW_Red) September 30, 2020

Sad!