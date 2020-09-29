The first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is tonight, and CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale is of course planning to show off his mad skills:
I'll be tweeting debate fact checks in as close to real time as possible.
Note: if I don't do something immediately on Twitter, that doesn't mean it’s not being done at all. Claims they haven't uttered before, or where they've changed up the wording, require research first. 1/2
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 29, 2020
In addition, a good CNN team will be doing a big, running fact check article on our site during and after the debate, so I’d encourage you to go there. And you can tune in to CNN post-debate for a bunch of out-loud fact checks from me.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 29, 2020
Sounds great, Dan! How do you prepare yourself for such a colossal undertaking?
Question for you, how do you prep for this, leading up to and including today? You are such a pro and good luck today!
— Sasa K (@KenyonSara) September 29, 2020
I've been playing imaginary debates in my head and writing up fact checks of what the imaginary Trump and Biden say to each other. It's been a weird few days. https://t.co/JKr8hlxG8t
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 29, 2020
What a trouper.
Daniel deserves the 'fact checkers' Medal Of Honor. RT if you agree.
— Stephen Elpop (@ElpopGolf) September 29, 2020
You are so good at your job and I hope you get the raise you deserve. Thank you.
— WestSide 🌊 (@WestSideHere) September 29, 2020
Agree
— Michele Colvin McKenzie (@MColvinMcKenzie) September 29, 2020
Thank you for your dedication to this important work.
— Cynthia ‘Vote’ Russell (@cynthiakrussell) September 29, 2020
Thank you! You are truly the best!
— Just vote💌✍🌊 (@caylynmarie71) September 29, 2020
You are a hero and true Patriot, sir. We salut you! ❤👍
— Bridgett St. Meave 🌊 Biden/Harris (@sidewalkpirate) September 29, 2020
A true Patriot! What a guy, that Daniel Dale!
Political activists always think they are heroes. It's hilarious. https://t.co/EuJHmbASzN
— eric (@eriContrarian) September 29, 2020
Well, with all the mad love from his followers, why shouldn’t he believe he’s a hero?
Everyone in the replies to this tweet assumes that Dale is on Biden's side.
That's when you know you maybe aren't an unbiased "fact-checker." https://t.co/UQF3awbfCx
— RBe (@RBPundit) September 29, 2020
Good point.
I wonder if he's even able to imagine Biden telling a lie. https://t.co/Qmce0dAZ7G
— The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) September 29, 2020
We’re guessing none of the imaginary debates in his head involve Joe Biden lying or misrepresenting the facts in any way.
Call it a hunch, but I have a bad feeling we’re going to get a lesson in the creative discretion of “fact checkers” tonight.
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) September 29, 2020