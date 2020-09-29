The first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden is tonight, and CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale is of course planning to show off his mad skills:

I'll be tweeting debate fact checks in as close to real time as possible. Note: if I don't do something immediately on Twitter, that doesn't mean it’s not being done at all. Claims they haven't uttered before, or where they've changed up the wording, require research first. 1/2 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 29, 2020

In addition, a good CNN team will be doing a big, running fact check article on our site during and after the debate, so I’d encourage you to go there. And you can tune in to CNN post-debate for a bunch of out-loud fact checks from me. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 29, 2020

Sounds great, Dan! How do you prepare yourself for such a colossal undertaking?

Question for you, how do you prep for this, leading up to and including today? You are such a pro and good luck today! — Sasa K (@KenyonSara) September 29, 2020

I've been playing imaginary debates in my head and writing up fact checks of what the imaginary Trump and Biden say to each other. It's been a weird few days. https://t.co/JKr8hlxG8t — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 29, 2020

What a trouper.

Daniel deserves the 'fact checkers' Medal Of Honor. RT if you agree. — Stephen Elpop (@ElpopGolf) September 29, 2020

You are so good at your job and I hope you get the raise you deserve. Thank you. — WestSide 🌊 (@WestSideHere) September 29, 2020

Agree — Michele Colvin McKenzie (@MColvinMcKenzie) September 29, 2020

Thank you for your dedication to this important work. — Cynthia ‘Vote’ Russell (@cynthiakrussell) September 29, 2020

Thank you! You are truly the best! — Just vote💌✍🌊 (@caylynmarie71) September 29, 2020

You are a hero and true Patriot, sir. We salut you! ❤👍 — Bridgett St. Meave 🌊 Biden/Harris (@sidewalkpirate) September 29, 2020

A true Patriot! What a guy, that Daniel Dale!

Political activists always think they are heroes. It's hilarious. https://t.co/EuJHmbASzN — eric (@eriContrarian) September 29, 2020

Well, with all the mad love from his followers, why shouldn’t he believe he’s a hero?

Everyone in the replies to this tweet assumes that Dale is on Biden's side. That's when you know you maybe aren't an unbiased "fact-checker." https://t.co/UQF3awbfCx — RBe (@RBPundit) September 29, 2020

Good point.

I wonder if he's even able to imagine Biden telling a lie. https://t.co/Qmce0dAZ7G — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) September 29, 2020

We’re guessing none of the imaginary debates in his head involve Joe Biden lying or misrepresenting the facts in any way.