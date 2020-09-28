Senate Democrats have their work cut out for them when it comes to stopping the confirmation of SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

If only Al Franken were still around to help them out. NBC/MSNBC news analyst Howard Fineman knows things would be so different:

#SenateDemocrats need the brains and guts of @alfranken on the #JudiciaryCommittee right now—he’d carve up Coney Barrett—but oh wait, he’s not there because they railroaded him out of the Senate in the closest thing to a mob riot I’ve ever seen on the floor. — howardfineman (@howardfineman) September 27, 2020

Powerful news analysis, Howard!

Is it true, though? Is it really?

Terrible take. — Ray Jeezy (@Moski1213) September 28, 2020

And how:

She embarrassed him when he tried to "carve her up" in 2017. And that was hardly the worst thing he's ever done to a woman. https://t.co/6KkIrOrmfT — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 28, 2020

Watch:

Who carved up whom again?

"Carve up?" Dear Lord. He had the chance In 2017, and it didn't happen. In fact, he humiliated himself.https://t.co/lw2EtIWIJA (h/t @jtLOL) Moreover, are we forgetting that he was credibly accused of sexual assault which is why he resigned? https://t.co/uNckWqizq3 — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) September 28, 2020

Yeah, that’s the other thing. Howard may be forgetting about that, but we haven’t. What happened to Al Franken wasn’t so much him being railroaded as much as it was him actually facing consequences for being a creep.

That, and the numerous incidents of sexual harassment attributed to Franken. https://t.co/zWoKhhdMJw — Sam Valley (@SamValley) September 28, 2020

He’d still be there if he hadn’t been sexually inappropriate with women. https://t.co/iVF3hsSMxQ — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 28, 2020

TBF I hear Franken has a lot of experience violating women. https://t.co/nkihy0BD1G — BT (@back_ttys) September 28, 2020

Honestly, we’d kind of love to see Amy Coney Barrett take down Al Franken again. Lord knows she’d have plenty of material to work with.

Guess we’ll just have to settle for knowing that Al Franken’s dream went down in flames while Coney Barrett’s star just keeps rising.