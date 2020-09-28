Senate Democrats have their work cut out for them when it comes to stopping the confirmation of SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett.

If only Al Franken were still around to help them out. NBC/MSNBC news analyst Howard Fineman knows things would be so different:

Powerful news analysis, Howard!

Trending

Is it true, though? Is it really?

And how:

Watch:

Who carved up whom again?

Yeah, that’s the other thing. Howard may be forgetting about that, but we haven’t. What happened to Al Franken wasn’t so much him being railroaded as much as it was him actually facing consequences for being a creep.

Honestly, we’d kind of love to see Amy Coney Barrett take down Al Franken again. Lord knows she’d have plenty of material to work with.

Guess we’ll just have to settle for knowing that Al Franken’s dream went down in flames while Coney Barrett’s star just keeps rising.

