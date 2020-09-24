Donald Trump needs to slow his roll when it comes to labeling many purported peaceful protesters as domestic terrorists. Because that characterization couldn’t be further from the truth!

Intrepid PBS NewsHour journalist Yamiche Alcindor has taken it upon herself to prove Trump wrong once and for all:

Over & over again, Pres Trump has claimed many of the people protesting are part of a domestic terrorist movement. Over & over again, I have talked to many protesters who tell me they are demanding equality for all people including black people. Here are some of their stories. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 24, 2020

Forget all that footage you’ve seen of Molotov cocktails and fires and looting and property destruction and beatings and shootings. Yamiche found some people who just want to make the world a better place:

Lisa Brown, of Maryland, came to BLM Plaza outside the WH to protest against no officers being charged directly with the killing Breonna Taylor. "She didn't have a chance to fight for her freedom. We have to fight for our own freedom now … That could have been me, my daughter." pic.twitter.com/jug2mTg7Vn — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 24, 2020

Lisa Brown added this about the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: "I prayed that she would last until after the election. I am so afraid because I have grandchildren … and what’s going on now is going to affect them more so than it is going to affect me. … It’s unfair." — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 24, 2020

Dajourn Anuku, 20, a junior at Georgetown Univ., said of the Breonna Taylor non-indictments: "Can't expect much from the system that literally has their agenda set out to kill black women … This is not a system that can be reformed. This is a system that has to be shut down." pic.twitter.com/VbPPRomyNq — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 24, 2020

Christine Brandes & her wife were married by RBG. Brandes said, "She more than anyone in recent memory has embodied this essence of all people are equal before the law … This grand jury, various attorneys general will not actually step up and implement equality under the law." pic.twitter.com/JjYlKqweHx — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 24, 2020

Christine Brandes said of Breonna Taylor: "This young, beautiful, vibrant, amazing woman who was contributing to her community gets shot down because they went to the wrong house looking for some ex boyfriend. What the hell? I mean the whole thing is so infuriating." — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 24, 2020

Bridget McGraw, Christine's wife, has a 95-year-old dad who is dying of COVID-19. "The death of Justice Ginsburg came on the day that my family decided to put my dad in hospice care. It’s very, very heartbreaking. … I want to … pay my respects to the people who are suffering.” — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 24, 2020

Kiara Pusey, 28, works with special education students in Maryland. "I don't know if I'm gonna end up being a hashtag, my brother, a family member. It's so scary and there's still no consequences in America. I feel like the only thing we can do right now is vote." pic.twitter.com/yyn3xh9Ka5 — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 24, 2020

Isiuwa Oghageon, 20, is scared of who could be killed by the police next. "It could be anyone. It could be any black woman, any black man, any black trans person, any black non binary person. Doesn't matter what you have, where you came from, you can be the next hashtag any day." pic.twitter.com/lTCpTuK5J2 — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 24, 2020

Oh. Well, in that case, Donald Trump should apologize immediately. And probably resign, just to be safe.

Thank you for being you Yamiche!! 🙏 — JeepVotesGoodTrouble💛 (@Mznewzz) September 24, 2020

Yamiche Alcindor’s gotten very good at being Yamiche Alcindor, that’s true.

When it comes to being credible and trustworthy, though, she could use some work.

You're not a journalist. — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) September 24, 2020

Not an honest one, anyway.

“The president accuses them of being domestic terrorists but I asked them and they assured me they’re not” https://t.co/e6ibjtISzh — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) September 24, 2020

Scene: A car is surrounded by terrorists who are beating on the car, jumping on the hood, & threatening the driver. Yamiche: “Hey, are any of you guys domestic terrorists?”

Terrorists: “No!”

Yamiche: “Man, why can’t I find any of these domestic terrorists Trump is lying about?” — Super Journalist (Retired) – JOURN-AL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) September 24, 2020

Is she saying there are fine people on both sides? — Gregg 🐺 (@occhipig) September 24, 2020

Not quite … the fine people are all on the same side: the protesters’ side.

What a disingenuous hack. "Who me? Of course, I'm not a domestic terrorist. The president is a domestic terrorist." https://t.co/qxykpJ4z4e — GhostofGorilla (@GhostofGorilla) September 24, 2020

With Real Journalists™ like Yamiche Alcindor doing the reporting, it really is a mystery why so many Americans despise the media so much.

“President Trump has said that many protesters are violent. But look at the nine people I talked to who aren’t violent.” This is why Yamiche Alcindor (D-PBS) is an enormous hack. Defund PBS. https://t.co/VkJSsA6CeT — Max Nordau (@MaxNordau) September 24, 2020

