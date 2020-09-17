With the election now less than two months out, Peter Strzok is making the media rounds again. Or at least making the rounds on MSNBC.

Earlier this week, he told Chuck Todd on “Meet the Press” that he still believes “Donald Trump is compromised by the Russians”:

Trending

Todd didn’t feel the need to offer any kind of pushback against those remarks.

But that’s OK, because Strzok appeared on MSNBC with Andrea Mitchell today. So surely Mitchell wouldn’t just let him off the hook, right?

As it turns out, Mitchell didn’t just let Peter Strzok off the hook. She kissed his butt, too:

If only social distancing weren’t a thing and she could’ve given him the hug she knows he needs.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Andrea MitchellbiascompromisedDurham probeFBIJohn DurhamMSNBCPeter Strzok