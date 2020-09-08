As Twitchy told you, everyone’s favorite tear-stained-sweater-wearing MSNBC Chris Hayes broke the news today that Donald “Trump is objectively pro-Covid”:

Trump is objectively pro-Covid. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) September 8, 2020

Unsurprisingly, a lot of people took issue with Hayes’ proclamation. If it’s “objectively” true, where’s Hayes’ empirical proof? Does Chris Hayes even know what “objectively” means?

And while those are great questions, these questions from Richard Grenell are arguably even more important:

Where are the @Twitter fact checkers on this whopper? And how can @NBCNews allow this lie to be spread by one of their top hosts? https://t.co/INo4lanFG7 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) September 8, 2020

Inquiring minds wanna know.

Huh — Todd the Patriot (@Todd57396003) September 8, 2020

Chris Hayes is objectively not a trustworthy source for accurate information. Does Twitter care? Does MSNBC?