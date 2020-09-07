In these times of tumult, it’s good to know that we can always count on the United Nations.

To be awful, that is:

Boy, did they nail it or what?

We’d say this is the bigger lesson:

Seriously.

Oh, it’s something:

We have no doubt it’ll continue to heat up.

Anything to keep the focus off of the fact that they’re terrible and actively destructive.

Not to mention their insistence on propping up serial human rights violators while tearing down countries that actually give a damn about human rights.

Why is anyone listening to the U.N. at this point?

Why stop at cutting funding? Let’s just do what should’ve been done a long time ago:

The U.N. is a money pit. They’ve demonstrated over and over again that they have nothing to bring to the global table except for garbage.

