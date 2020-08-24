Richard Grenell will be a featured speaker at the Republican National Convention this week.

But before you get too impressed, Chris Johnson, White House reporter for the LGBTQ Washington Blade, needs to make sure you understand that Grenell’s just Donald Trump’s token gay:

Looks like Ric Grenell will be taking the Peter Thiel role at the 2020 Republican convention. https://t.co/9dsFLhNxjC — Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) August 23, 2020

Because obviously no self-respecting LGBTQ person would speak at the RNC.

always love sweeping generalizations — WCA (@wcapgh) August 23, 2020

What a cheap shot. — Boytoro (@Boytoro1) August 23, 2020

This isn’t a good look for you…You should go home and change. — J Ryan (@GayStr8Shooter) August 24, 2020

That's a pretty homophobic statement tbh — George Monck (@george_monck) August 23, 2020

Wow. Just wow. What a homophobic statement. — Charmed (@hey_bernie) August 23, 2020

You are a #bigot. Totally #homophobic remake. So narrow minded. — Maximus Leviticus (@MaximusLevitic1) August 23, 2020

You must enjoy segregating and pigeon-holing people. — Claude (@cbiaget) August 23, 2020

I’m sure there are groups who will assist you with your homophobic tendencies. Thoughts and prayers. — Clint Buckingham (@clintbuckingham) August 24, 2020

Why not just say "@RichardGrenell and @peterthiel are the wrong kind of gays" and be done with it? And why not @ them? It seems to me it must be hard work going out of your way to be snotty. How do you find time for anything else? — Jim Argiro (@BigSmoothInBigD) August 24, 2020

Why are you so bigoted? It's gross. — Anne Moulton (@moulton_anne) August 23, 2020

Translation: I’m homophobic to gays on the right. — Blue Falcon (@radleycrown) August 24, 2020

The first openly gay Cabinet member in history, the first openly gay ambassador to a major country, the first openly gay DNI, and the first openly gay spokesperson for a Republican presidential candidate. He is speaking at the RNC because he has made history. https://t.co/VrzLbVomJO — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 24, 2020

Apparently his being a Republican negates all that.

I find it hard to believe Ric Grenell will leave the stage without mentioning gay. Trust me: the RNC knows exactly what it’s doing by giving him that prime time slot. — Chris Johnson (@chrisjohnson82) August 24, 2020

Did you call @PeteButtigieg appearance at the DNC a stunt to use his gayness to appeal to LGBT? Have you asked DNC how they can support Biden based on his less than stellar history on voting against LGBT? — Another Gay Republican (@ReedLewisAtl) August 24, 2020

I want to hear your answer @chrisjohnson82. We (LGBT) deserve to know why you chose to be an advocate instead of objective reporter. — Another Gay Republican (@ReedLewisAtl) August 24, 2020

They are promoting a man of historic achievement who is also a gay? What devious plot could be behind such a move?? https://t.co/HfUl4C7sxx — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 24, 2020

Bigotry like Johnson’s really is telling. The Left frequently tries to shame the Right for not being inclusive, but any Republican or conservative who doesn’t adhere to the Left’s caricature of Republicans and conservatives isn’t legitimate and deserves to be shamed.

'The RNC is catering to their anti-LGBT base by giving an openly gay man a prime time slot at their convention!!' is quite the intellectual achievement. — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) August 24, 2020

The GOP is damned if they do and damned if they don’t.

For what it’s worth, Grenell handles this crap like a champ. Here’s how he responded to Johnson’s dumb take:

Peter Thiel didn’t speak on foreign policy. I’m not speaking on Innovation in the private sector. https://t.co/Mn13WVvC0K — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) August 23, 2020

Snort. Well played, sir.