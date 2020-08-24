During today’s House Oversight hearing, Democratic Rep. Jim Cooper asked very serious questions of U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy:

.@repjimcooper: "Is your backup plan to be pardoned, like Roger Stone?"@USPS Postmaster General: "I have no comment on that. It's not worth a comment." Full video here: https://t.co/FpSllfZzV3 pic.twitter.com/0X8nv85n1b — CSPAN (@cspan) August 24, 2020

It’s not worth a comment.

But Cooper disagrees. In his mind, DeJoy is already guilty of deliberately sabotaging the USPS in order to interfere with the election and is basically Roger Stone with a mailbag:

Postmaster General DeJoy refused to take responsibility at today's @OversightDems hearing. We must stop and rollback his deliberate sabotage to #SaveTheUSPS. https://t.co/1g9AOehCeg — Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) August 24, 2020

It wasn’t just Cooper’s time that expired; it was his credibility.

Cooper used his time to float new conspiracies about DeJoy rewarding friends w/ USPS contracts; despite not having uncovered any actual wrongdoing, he's now posting tweets like this —> https://t.co/Ryk3mRhOR0 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 24, 2020

Am reasonably confident this tweet was drafted before the hearing even began @repjimcooper — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 24, 2020

Given Cooper’s palpable enthusiasm when it comes to getting DeJoy to implicate himself in something nefarious, we wouldn’t be surprised if that were indeed the case.

You dropped your foil hat @repjimcooper. — Janet Snakehole (@bingbong171) August 24, 2020

Don’t worry — we’re sure he can borrow another one from one of his Democratic colleagues.

Which one of your Twitter writers have you that line? Rehearsed for 2-3 hours? Well you got your “where’s the beef” line, but those of us that actually watched the exchange saw another Tenn Dem out of his league & forced a gimmick because he couldn’t get the answer he wanted. — Steve Cascioppo (@SCascioppo) August 24, 2020

He appeared and your questions were absurd and again another example of wasting the American people’s tax dollars and time. @GOP @USPS @Jim_Jordan @OversightDems continue to have “oversight” on everything they care about nothing else matters. It’s a joke at this point. — Robert Sapp (@BobbySappp) August 24, 2020

What’s more American than wasting Americans’ tax dollars and time?

Would prefer thoughtful planned questions rather than this type of partisan BS. This is an important issue and you cheapen yourself by your conduct. — Lisa Lum (@LisaLum61) August 24, 2020