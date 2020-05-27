Policing Fox News is a big job. And CNN’s Oliver Darcy can’t do it all by himself. Brian Stelter pitches in frequently, but that’s still not enough.

Sometimes, Oliver needs the really big guns:

"A Media Matters review found that between May 11 and May 26, the coronavirus’s total U.S. numeric death toll was mentioned between the hours of 8-11 p.m. on Fox only 11 times in almost 36 hours of programming…" https://t.co/walJqlWUrK — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 27, 2020

Only the most serious journalists cite research conducted by Media Matters.

Citing media matters again. — Quarantime! (@rudeboyardee) May 27, 2020

Media Matters. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂You're serious. — DVCali1 (@chisoxohjeah77) May 27, 2020

Lol at using @mmfa as a legitimate news source. At least you can stop pretending you’re not a biased hack. — Aaron R. (@cleverhandleguy) May 27, 2020

Media matters lol just cite DNC talking points next time — Preservation of Speculation (@T86Vincent) May 27, 2020

The seamless meld between CNN’s media watchers and the progressive activists at Media Matters has been fascinating to watch. https://t.co/k0PxiTUCTA — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 27, 2020

It really has.

You realize citing them undermines your credibility on being nonpartisan? — Codename Dutchess (@Jimmy_Stick) May 27, 2020

To be fair, I think they've dispensed with any notion of being objective. — ComancheBlue1 (@ComancheBlue1) May 27, 2020

Good point.

And just how many times did your intellectually bankrupt news outfit mention NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo sentencing more than 5,000 nursing home residents to death from the Chinese global pandemic sir? We await your answer. — Biden Says Charlamagne Was The Wise Guy Ha Ha 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalClownP) May 27, 2020

How many times did CNN mention NY nursing home deaths? pic.twitter.com/K7pFGvqLD3 — Fuzzy Dunlop (@FuzzyDunlop235) May 27, 2020

Sorry, but Oliver only has eyes for Fox News.

I truly believe all you do is watch Fox and complain. Is that what CNN pays you for? Aren't you supposed to be a journalist rather than a TV critic? — Chesty Puller's Ghost 🇺🇲 (@Priv_Sht_Lord) May 27, 2020