New York City has been hit especially hard by COVID19. You’d think that might be a good reason for residents to take the whole stay-at-home thing a little more seriously.

And you’d evidently be wrong:

Come on, guys.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with wanting to be outside, but social distancing is advised for a reason.

Oof.

No doubt. That’s pretty much how it’s played out thus far.

In all seriousness, New Yorkers, be smarter than this. Go outside if you must but for Pete’s sake, stay the hell away from people.

