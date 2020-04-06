New York City has been hit especially hard by COVID19. You’d think that might be a good reason for residents to take the whole stay-at-home thing a little more seriously.

And you’d evidently be wrong:

Shelter in place, Brooklyn! Unless it’s sunny and warm. Then let’s all meet at the park. pic.twitter.com/Q5mEdHedyV — Michael C Moynihan (@mcmoynihan) April 5, 2020

Come on, guys.

This is…today?? — Amy Davidson Sorkin (@tnyCloseRead) April 5, 2020

Yesterday. Domino Park in Williamsburg — Michael C Moynihan (@mcmoynihan) April 5, 2020

There’s nothing inherently wrong with wanting to be outside, but social distancing is advised for a reason.

Oof.

Wait for it…. Wait for it…. Someone will say it’s Trump’s fault — Jeff Kiser (@1962Kiser) April 5, 2020

No doubt. That’s pretty much how it’s played out thus far.

That damn Trump….. — TW (@tucker4au) April 5, 2020

Trump has blood on his hands! https://t.co/zLiFmO4vQa — David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) April 6, 2020

In all seriousness, New Yorkers, be smarter than this. Go outside if you must but for Pete’s sake, stay the hell away from people.