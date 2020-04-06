New York City has been hit especially hard by COVID19. You’d think that might be a good reason for residents to take the whole stay-at-home thing a little more seriously.
And you’d evidently be wrong:
Shelter in place, Brooklyn! Unless it’s sunny and warm. Then let’s all meet at the park. pic.twitter.com/Q5mEdHedyV
— Michael C Moynihan (@mcmoynihan) April 5, 2020
Come on, guys.
This is…today??
— Amy Davidson Sorkin (@tnyCloseRead) April 5, 2020
Yesterday. Domino Park in Williamsburg
— Michael C Moynihan (@mcmoynihan) April 5, 2020
Trending
There’s nothing inherently wrong with wanting to be outside, but social distancing is advised for a reason.
Same in Manhattan. pic.twitter.com/tDhi1ph6Po
— Sam Pezz. 🍋 (@iamsampezz) April 5, 2020
Oof.
Wait for it….
Wait for it….
Someone will say it’s Trump’s fault
— Jeff Kiser (@1962Kiser) April 5, 2020
No doubt. That’s pretty much how it’s played out thus far.
That damn Trump…..
— TW (@tucker4au) April 5, 2020
Trump has blood on his hands! https://t.co/zLiFmO4vQa
— David Edward 💤 (@_David_Edward) April 6, 2020
In all seriousness, New Yorkers, be smarter than this. Go outside if you must but for Pete’s sake, stay the hell away from people.