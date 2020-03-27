Finally. COVID19 relief is coming. We can almost taste it …
And @SpeakerPelosi is up on the House floor speaking about the coronavirus bill. Shouldn't be much longer before they start voting.
Well, Nancy Pelosi had another ideas:
"This cannot be our final bill," Nancy Pelosi says on the floor, echoing a colleague who called it a "down payment."
She says there must be a fourth coronavirus bill.
Because of course.
Oh nice, more opportunities for dunking on Thomas Massie on a bipartisan basis. https://t.co/2gj29aeJIr
Heh.
In all seriousness, though, we’re so far beyond parody at this point, we’re hurtling toward rock-bottom.
Makes sense since there’s gotta be a bunch of “pork” that hasn’t been funded yet.
Nancy Pelosi’s shenanigans notwithstanding, the bill has passed in the House:
WASHINGTON (AP) — House OKs $2.2T rescue package for virus-ravaged economy and health system, rushing it to Trump for his signature.
Sorry, Nance. At least you tried.
Never let a crisis go to waste.
@SpeakerPelosi is a National disgrace !!!
