Protip: If you’re going to give other people advice on how to minimize the spread of coronavirus, make sure you’re able to lead by example.
Otherwise, you’ll be like this lady:
Coronavirus instructions.
Wait for it…pic.twitter.com/WvnKBwKUtb
— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) March 4, 2020
Oops.
That didn’t take very long. 😭😭😭 https://t.co/hXqa2Sfps4
— Fred Schultz (@fred035schultz) March 4, 2020
She never said tongue
— Clayton the third (@The_clark_Side) March 4, 2020
OK, technically that’s true, but …
— RBe (@RBPundit) March 4, 2020
Bahahahahaha!!!
— Hari Seldon (@ptbray) March 4, 2020
— Old Man Cassidy (@ShitMyFoodMakes) March 4, 2020
***
Related:
Video of Mike Bloomberg eating community pizza shows exactly WHAT NOT TO DO if you want to stay safe from coronavirus