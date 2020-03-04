National Review’s Alexandra DeSanctis is outside the Supreme Court today covering rallies revolving around the June Medical Services v. Russo case.

A reminder of what’s at stake in June Medical: Abortion clinics are challenging a Louisiana law requiring providers to have admitting privileges at local hospitals in case of emergency. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) March 4, 2020

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stopped by to show his support for the pro-abort crowd … and to say some things about SCOTUS Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch:

I’m here in front of the Supreme Court for the rallies as the Court considers June Medical, and Chuck Schumer is addressing the pro-abortion crowd. Lots of boos when he mentions Kavanaugh and Gorsuch. — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) March 4, 2020

Schumer: “I want to tell you Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Gorsuch: You have unleashed a whirlwind, and you will pay the price.” — Alexandra DeSanctis (@xan_desanctis) March 4, 2020

Watch:

In which Chuck Schumer threatens TWO sitting Associate Justices of the Supreme Court of the United States. pic.twitter.com/pA3mryeVK2 — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) March 4, 2020

Is that so, Senator Schumer?

uhhhhhh Chuck? wth are you thinking https://t.co/iXlHRIN8hC — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) March 4, 2020

Kinda sounds like one …

That sounds like a threat. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) March 4, 2020

I would think that a Senator threatening some SCOTUS justices is a bad look. — GeckoActual (@GeckoVox) March 4, 2020

This is why we have lifetime appointments. To protect the integrity of judicial decisions, and to shield judges from threats from the executive and legislature. https://t.co/8EmjxNfVSr — John Noonan (@noonanjo) March 4, 2020

So which brave firefighter will confront Senator Schumer about his violent rhetoric?

Where are the rhetoric police when Schumer is trying to intimidate SCOTUS justices with threats? https://t.co/V10vFQJ1H4 — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) March 4, 2020

I remember when threatening SCOTUS Justices was banana republic stuff that caused massive vapors on CNN and in the newsroom of the Democracy Dies in Darkness Post. https://t.co/JxJggEMUjw — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) March 4, 2020

Sounds like a senator is threatening judges I was told this kind of intimidation was bad for our freedoms…. Hey guys? Yo journalists? Anyone wanna chime in? @brianstelter? @AaronBlake? Democracy is literally at stake https://t.co/X74jJ47By8 — Jay Malak (@KobbeMalak) March 4, 2020

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional text and a tweet featuring video, and the headline has been amended accordingly.