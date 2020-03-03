Scary stuff happening at the CDC, as Politico’s Blake Hounshell notes:

WHOA … CDC blocked FDA official from premiseshttps://t.co/GO9lghLCDT — Blake News (@blakehounshell) March 3, 2020

WHOA, guys. WHOA.

FFS. They didn't know he was coming

"On Saturday, February 22, at about 7 p.m., an FDA employee arrived at CDC Roybal campus in Atlanta, a day before what CDC understood to be his scheduled arrival time. Due to CDC security requirements, he was not allowed on campus that night," — dfinney (@dfinney16) March 3, 2020

That’s from the article Hounshell links to.

He arrived a day before his appointment, it’s in the article, but @blakehounshell is trying to scare the hell out of his followers and cause panic. https://t.co/dRPkSg3JrQ — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 3, 2020

Check it out:

Wow sounds super serious pic.twitter.com/1sNKATs0lb — Back off, War Child (@silver_shots) March 3, 2020

So basically, the CDC followed security protocol. Whoa.

Hey @brianstelter, here’s a guy spreading disinformation — Lyin Dog Faced Pony Soldier 🦮😁🐎💂‍♀️ (@E_G_T_B56) March 3, 2020

.@brianstelter, in case you’re looking for someone spreading misinformation about the #CoronaOutbreak. Found one for you 👇🏻 https://t.co/dRPkSg3JrQ pic.twitter.com/y6J6tYaCQF — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 3, 2020

People are scared enough of the coronavirus without hacks like Blake Hounshell trying to fan the flames even more.

Misleading as always. — Tonka Teddy Bear🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@LSguy101) March 3, 2020

Shame on you! Fake news causes panic. Shame on you! — Rick Cahill, CBW (@richochez) March 3, 2020

Remember Politico isn’t politicizing the coronavirus. They’re just leaving out details like the guy arrived after hours. https://t.co/Q5qqWaCcwR — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) March 3, 2020