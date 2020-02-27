CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour understands the threat that journalists are facing every day (aside from the fires they run toward, that is). Not just in America, but also in the U.K., where Boris Johnson is on a mission to delegitimize them all:

Amanpour demonstrates incredible bravery just by standing up there and blathering. What an inspiration.

We need to guard against leaders delegitimizing the press. Journalists are the pillars of democracy and freedom. Let’s have our own “NATO Article 5”: an attack on one of us is an attack on all of us. https://t.co/GVw0ALfH0x — Christiane Amanpour (@camanpour) February 27, 2020

“The pillars of democracy and freedom,” you guys.

It's a job. It's your work. Get over yourself. — TheRealMirCat (@TRMirCat) February 27, 2020

Journalists had a good con going for a long time and they're clearly upset they've been exposed. — Girl_Grimly (@ed_grimly) February 27, 2020

The press deligitimized itself, genius. — MAGA Man Randy Savage (@MagaSavage) February 27, 2020

The most delegitimization of the press comes from a dishonest press. It all starts there. Fix your house before seeking special legal treatment to protect an advocacy group that masquerades as the press. — Jim Tunney (@JimTunney7) February 27, 2020