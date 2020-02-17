As Twitchy told you last week, AOC recently filmed a spot for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in which she “[pledged] allegiance to the drag.” We don’t recall being terribly outraged about it or covering any conservative meltdowns over it (because we didn’t), but apparently there’s been a major conservative backlash against AOC specifically for promoting the show:

This is the first I'm hearing of it. 🤨 Gay Times | Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells conservatives to “go back to party city” following Drag Race backlash – @gaytimesmag https://t.co/mKDB0Ayo2D — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 17, 2020

Again, did anyone even know this happened? AOC dismisses complaints about her appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race with classic one-liner https://t.co/zje4mbLi50 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 17, 2020

Oddly enough, neither of those sites found room to spotlight any of the tweets from outraged conservatives. Thank goodness for Media Matters:

Its your fault @redsteeze!! Right-wing media figures try and fail to clock Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s patriotism for Drag Race appearance https://t.co/xPDeqptcnz — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) February 17, 2020

MMFA’s piece cites tweets from six (six!) different accounts. Maybe one of those people (Mark Dice) had a tweet that sounded legitimately upset. Even Charlie Kirk’s tweet was pretty tame. The rest of the tweets range from snark to bewilderment. In other words, contra MMFA, there weren’t scores of “right-wing media figures” who “melted down” over AOC’s pledging allegiance to the drag.

@redsteeze, aka not that Stephen Miller, described by MMFA as a “right-wing media personality,” was among those featured in the piece, thanks to these two tweets (also featured in our post):

Time well spent in Congress. https://t.co/t0sxagViGT — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 13, 2020

Guys I'm starting to think she doesn't want to actually legislate and is only using a congressional seat to boost a celebrity profile. Will investigate further and report back. — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 13, 2020

It took 4 people to write this one. https://t.co/UJQyKDN5Ya — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 17, 2020

Well, to be fair, four MMFA hacks don’t ultimately amount to much, so four is actually pretty good, considering.