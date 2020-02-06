Let’s check in on the Democratic Iowa caucus, shall we? Still a hot mess, or have they finally straightened everything out?

That’s a rhetorical question, of course. It can only get worse. Case in point, this report from the New York Times:

We combed through the Iowa Democratic Party's release of caucus results and found errors in more than 100 precincts. https://t.co/SY7qz7wQBh — NYT Graphics (@nytgraphics) February 6, 2020

Errors? In more than 100 precincts? We’re shocked. Just shocked!

Oh my god: According to a New York Times analysis, more than 100 precincts reported results that were internally inconsistent, that were missing data or that were not possible under the complex rules of the Iowa caucuses https://t.co/YQJnGmAGZp — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) February 6, 2020

"The errors are detectable because of changes to the way the Iowa Democratic Party reports its results, put in place after the Sanders campaign criticized the caucus results in 2016." eg – these errors were there in every caucus, we just *know about them now* b/c of Bernie. — Mrs. Wagner’s Pies🌹 (@ChattyEmu) February 6, 2020

These mistakes will be corrected. But every previous Iowa Democratic caucus probably had just as many errors, but because the vote counts were never released nobody could check. Kudos to Bernie for demanding they release the votes this year. https://t.co/tNViELbRKz — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) February 6, 2020

Well, maybe they’ll be corrected. The Democratic Party doesn’t exactly seem to be in a mad rush to fix this stuff.

"Quality control" — Peanut Jake (@guidedservices) February 6, 2020

"Why don't people trust the democratic party?"

"Why is there low voter turnout?"

"Why is there general apathy with the people who do vote?" People rightfully don't trust the system with all of these "accidents". I didn't vote in iowa but wouldn't feel confident if I did. — Jesse (@Hankinator55) February 6, 2020

The Party of Safe, Sound elections, America! https://t.co/yY7zmxl60h — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 6, 2020

WTF IS GOING ON!???! — Aloha (@Alohaismyname1) February 6, 2020

Super fishy — Anne Holcombe (@Anniekeefe) February 6, 2020

At what point do the caucus results become too unreliable to be used in the nominating process? https://t.co/dAkpelt4S3 — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 6, 2020

Seems like we reached that point a while ago. But forget it; they’re rolling.