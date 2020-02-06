Let’s check in on the Democratic Iowa caucus, shall we? Still a hot mess, or have they finally straightened everything out?

That’s a rhetorical question, of course. It can only get worse. Case in point, this report from the New York Times:

Errors? In more than 100 precincts? We’re shocked. Just shocked!

Well, maybe they’ll be corrected. The Democratic Party doesn’t exactly seem to be in a mad rush to fix this stuff.

Seems like we reached that point a while ago. But forget it; they’re rolling.

