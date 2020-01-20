Director and TV producer Morgan J. Freeman was shocked by what he saw of today’s gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia:

NOT HIS AMERICA! NOT WHAT THE FOUNDERS HAD IN MIND WHEN WRITING THE 2ND AMMENDMENT [sic]!

Sorry, Morgan, but we’re gonna need to stop you right there. Or, rather, this tweeter is:

Sit back and enjoy. It’s a good one:

Still want to argue that the Founders didn’t mean for Americans to exercise their right to bear arms when they wrote the Second Amendment, Morgan?

