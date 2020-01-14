With things shaping up so that Donald Trump will deliver his State of the Union Address during the course of the impeachment proceedings:

Just a timing note: it seems almost certain that the impeachment trial will still be going on when the president gives his state of the union. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) January 14, 2020

NBC News correspondent and MSNBC host Kasie Hunt can’t help but see it as another victory for Nancy Pelosi:

Pelosi has repeatedly seemed to demonstrate an intuitive grasp of what will make this president angry https://t.co/m96EZsEP30 — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) January 14, 2020

That’s her takeaway? Alrighty then.

So much journalisming going on here…… — Habitual Linestepper (@FergusFSU) January 14, 2020

NBC fighting through the crowd just for the chance to touch the hem of Nancy’s garment seems kinda newsworthy. https://t.co/C63VZ7wSar — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) January 14, 2020

Also seems pretty pathetic and transparent. If Nancy Pelosi is indeed trying to make Donald Trump angry, it shouldn’t be seen as some great achievement.

Everything. Making Trump angry is the easiest thing in the world. He's got skin like wet Kleenex. This is not an achievement. https://t.co/woeseKLK2j — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) January 14, 2020

What’s the childish point of doing that? I guess she’s all politics but I’ll say I’ve yet to see Trump lose one of these one on one battles. I think we’re in the process of watching a Pelosi breakdown. — Aaron Norman (@Norm2410) January 14, 2020