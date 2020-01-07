Remember late last month, when David Hogg issued this bold proclamation about campaigns funded by really, really rich people?

If you have a campaign funded by billionaires you are not a progressive— you are part of the problem. — David Hogg text VOTE to 954-954 (@davidhogg111) December 23, 2019

Welp:

The Washington Free Beacon’s Stephen Gutowski and Joe Schoffstall report that David Hogg’s March for Our Lives campaign has pulled in a pretty nice chunk of change from really, really rich people:

March For Our Lives Raised Nearly All Funding from Secret Six-Figure Donations via @StephenGutowski & @JoeSchoffstall https://t.co/IynvkVNmjL — Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) January 7, 2020

We’ve known for a long time that David Hogg is part of the problem. We just didn’t realize how big a part he was!

Gun-control group March for Our Lives raised 95% of their funding from donations over $100,000, the group's tax filing shows. Donations over $5,000 accounted for 99.5% of their income. https://t.co/wmPYcFqC7t — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 7, 2020

The donations are all anonymous since March for Our Lives is a 501c4 and isn't required by law to disclose their donors. However, a number of celebrities and billionaires publicly announced donations to the organization back when it was first created. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 7, 2020

74 donations accounted for 99.5% of March for Our Lives contributions and grants, the group's tax filing shows. https://t.co/wmPYcFqC7t — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) January 7, 2020

More from the Free Beacon:

The March For Our Lives Action Fund, a 501(c)(4) “social welfare” organization launched in the aftermath of the deadly 2018 shootings at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, is bankrolled almost entirely by large donations in excess of $100,000. The group reported $17,879,150 in contributions and grants over the course of 2018, its first year of operations. Ninety-five percent of those contributions came from 36 donations between $100,000 and $3,504,717—a grand total of $16,922,331. The group’s reliance on a small number of large donations raises questions about its ability to turn rally-goers and supporters into donors. It also provides ammunition to gun-rights activists who have long cast the gun-control movement as driven not by grassroots supporters, but by billionaire benefactors like Michael Bloomberg. The group’s 990 tax form shows another 38 donations totaling between $5,000 and $100,000, which together accounted for an additional $876,114 of revenue. The remainder, just 0.5 percent of total receipts, came from those giving less than $5,000.

