PSST ... Hey, You. YEAH, You! Vote Now in the Twitchy GOP Straw Poll (It's YUGE)

Dearest, Smartest, Most Informed Twitchy Readers,

We need your help! Wait wait wait, don't click out just yet, give us a chance. At the end of June, Townhall Media launched its 2024 GOP presidential primary straw poll, giving our audience (aka YOUSE GUYS) a chance to make their preference known as candidates fight for support and take key positions on the issues facing America. Yes, the end of June seems like YEARS and years ago but we assure you, it's still 2023.

After over 60,000 votes were cast in the last four months, former President Trump has been the clear leader with over 60% of the vote, with Ron DeSantis coming in second at 24% and Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy in a distant third and fourth.

As the third debate has now passed, and we rapidly move toward actual votes being cast in the 2024 GOP Primary in January and February, we want to get a sense of where we stand today. So we have now zeroed out our poll, to get a fresh new snapshot.

Please vote today, even if you have done so previously sometime in the last few months. You will get the live results emailed directly to you, and we will have an update next week here on the site on the vote counts.

Vote Now Here

C'mon, do it.

It will take you like 10 seconds (less time than reading this post) and it will help us know where our readers are at in all of this insanity. As always, thank you for reading, for being a part of all things Twitchy, and we look forward to seeing what you think!

-Your Twitchy Team

