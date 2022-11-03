Not entirely sure why Matthew Yglesias felt the need to chime in on the discussion about blue-checks and verification but here we are. He had to know people would just slam him, especially claiming media types get zero social status/self-esteem from being verified.

PUH-LEASE.

Uh-huh.

Blah blah bah …

Plenty of prominent people on the Right have been overlooked for verification for a long long long time … and he knows this. Because of their political lean.

Trending

*cough cough*

So whatever dude.

Every single Twitchy editor knows this claim is BULLSH*T …

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

*gasp*

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

*gasps again*

Working journalists derive zero value, social status, or self-esteem from being verified.

RIIIIIIGHT.

That’s why so many of them are freaking out about paying $8 a month for it.

Media TOTALLY see themselves as above the rest of us. Dude.

And we all know it.

No, they’re not mistaken.

The irony of him missing the point completely …

Hey, why not?

Keep it simple.

*shakes fist*

Validated.

Status.

Self-esteem.

***

Related:

Biden’s attempt to DUNK on Republicans with lame AF ‘cast your ballot’ meme goes HILARIOUSLY wrong

WOW, sounds like there’s some serious F**KERY going on with the City of Milwaukee Election Commission

BRUTAL thread BLASTS media for twisting and retelling Paul Pelosi attack story to help Democrats

***

Editor’s note:

Help us keep owning the libs and join Twitchy VIP! If you use promo AMERICAFIRST you’ll save 25%

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: blue-checksMatthew Yglesiasmediatwitter