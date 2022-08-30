This is nuts.

Oh, we know you can’t see her tweets because Laura Miers locked her account down after people started to respond to this insane thread where she complains about living in America because one of her kids wants to go back to school.

She even talks about how willing she is ‘to die’ so her son can get an education.

Oddly enough, schools are not and have never exactly been ‘hot beds’ of infection for COVID buuuut we suppose when someone is well and truly broken from government-enforced lockdowns, they are really broken.

One of my kids is begging to return to in-person school, and I am nearing surrender. I am so tired of living like this. I guess I am willing to die so he can get an education, I don’t know. I don’t have any other options. Nothing is ever going to change. I hate this country. — Laura Miers (@LauraMiers) August 29, 2022

She hates this country because her son wants to go back to school.

Think about that for a minute.

People are vastly underestimating how much trauma First Wavers are carrying around. Our (top-rated) school district is like “LOL – Covid is over & Monkeypox is for the gays,” & I’m supposed to be like “Yes, this is a safe environment for my child. Everyone else is doing it!” — Laura Miers (@LauraMiers) August 29, 2022

Except it IS safe and kids aren’t in danger of getting monkeypox.

They were more likely to catch the flu than COVID.

Was she always this afraid?

Unfortunately, I can’t stop thinking about how I was treated by the district in 2020, while appropriately responding to a very real threat. We’ve been doing online school ever since. I was the first in the school to take my kids out. https://t.co/iF1Ka2IVdg — Laura Miers (@LauraMiers) August 29, 2022

A very real threat?

Going back to school?

What threat?

The “campaign to return to normal” relied heavily on gaslighting conscientious people to such an extent, they cave. Everywhere I go (in my “blue state”) I’m reminded I’m not welcome unless I conform. People are hostile & aggressive unless you unmask & worship Covid & Capitalism. — Laura Miers (@LauraMiers) August 29, 2022

Aww, so it’s evil capitalism as well.

Ya’ know, nobody is making her stay in America.

You’re welcome to leave any time. https://t.co/9iJf1n1yGL — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 30, 2022

Surely, there is a country out there that is still locked down and terrified where she’d feel more at home. And with less capitalism.

Your account is unusable because you are an insane person and told everyone about how you are abusing your kids. — Supply (REDACTED) Logistics (@E_got_tweets) August 30, 2022

At first, this editor started to feel sorry for her, but then it dawned on this same editor that she put this out there for the whole world to see.

And then we felt sorry for her kid who just wants to go to school.

They just broke so many people in the name of ‘protecting them’

***

Related:

BOOM: Mollie Hemingway drops disgraced, fired, FBI loser Peter Strzok for threatening Kash Patel (who helped expose Strzok’s Russia hoax)

‘You’re just some a-hole’s WIFE’: Rachel Vindman calling Kristina Wong ‘an awful hack trying to make a name for herself’ goes OH so very wrong

‘She just f**kin’ flat-out LIED’: Joe Rogan gets PAINFULLY honest about Jen Psaki and our pals on the Left can’t DEEEEAL

***

Editor’s Note:

Help us keep owning the libs! Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code AMERICAFIRST to receive a 25% discount off your membership!