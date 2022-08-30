This is nuts.

Oh, we know you can’t see her tweets because Laura Miers locked her account down after people started to respond to this insane thread where she complains about living in America because one of her kids wants to go back to school.

She even talks about how willing she is ‘to die’ so her son can get an education.

Oddly enough, schools are not and have never exactly been ‘hot beds’ of infection for COVID buuuut we suppose when someone is well and truly broken from government-enforced lockdowns, they are really broken.

She hates this country because her son wants to go back to school.

Think about that for a minute.

Except it IS safe and kids aren’t in danger of getting monkeypox.

They were more likely to catch the flu than COVID.

Was she always this afraid?

A very real threat?

Going back to school?

What threat?

Aww, so it’s evil capitalism as well.

Ya’ know, nobody is making her stay in America.

Surely, there is a country out there that is still locked down and terrified where she’d feel more at home. And with less capitalism.

At first, this editor started to feel sorry for her, but then it dawned on this same editor that she put this out there for the whole world to see.

And then we felt sorry for her kid who just wants to go to school.

They just broke so many people in the name of ‘protecting them’

***

