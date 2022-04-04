We probably need to stop saying things like, ‘it can’t get any dumber’ when referring to the country (world) we live in right now because every time we do, it’s like the embodiment of dumb sees that as a challenge and we end up with something like this.

As Twitchy readers know, New York City’s Dept. of Health top doc, Dr. Michelle E. Morse, referred to white women as ‘birthing people’ while calling minority women ‘mothers.’

She did end up apologizing, but not for the reason you’d think:

"We apologize for inadvertently gendering Black and Puerto Rican birthing people" New York City's Department of Health apologizes for its chief medical officer @NYCHealthCMO using "mothers" to refer to black & Puerto Rican women who give birth in the city.https://t.co/uv2DeBzah7 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) April 3, 2022

She apologized to minority WOMEN for calling them MOTHERS.

Can’t make this up.

From The Post Millennial:

Dr. Michelle Morse, the chief medical officer at New York City’s Department of Health, has received sharp criticism for describing pregnant women differently along lines of race, choosing to call pregnant white women “birthing people” while referencing pregnant women of color as “mothers” in a late March tweet. Since the city’s top doctor’s March 23 tweet, a DOH spokesman called Morse’s post an “oversight” and said “we apologize for inadvertently gendering Black and Puerto Rican birthing people,” according to the New York Post.So they’re sorry they called ANY woman a mother … because you know, that’s not batsh*t insane or anything.

With a top doc like this, NYC gets what it deserves.

She needs to get out of medicine if she can’t make distinctions such as this. — ⛈JK⛈ (@JKHokie3) April 4, 2022

Is this real life? — sandikin (@sandikin3) April 4, 2022

Yes.

Especially in New York City.

Thought this was Babylon Bee. — HMR Project I – Classical (@violafaircom) April 4, 2022

We won’t say things can’t get any dumber because we certainly don’t want to see things get any dumber but … woof.

