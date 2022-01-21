Pretty sure the derps at Bloomberg haven’t read the books OR watched the movies. Heh.

Hate to break it to them because you KNOW they really thought this was super clever, but the ‘one ring to rule them all,’ was a crazy-evil piece of jewelry that made men (and hobbits) lose their minds. Unless of course, they’re admitting this one shot to rule them all would do that as well?

Heh.

One Covid shot to rule them all, one Covid shot to find them, one Covid shot to bring them all and in the darkness bind them https://t.co/ITl9ECG0Vx via @bopinion — Bloomberg (@business) January 21, 2022

What if monkeys flew out of our butts?

Just sayin’.

“We promise guys, this is the last one. You can totes believe us”. — Jamie Hale (@RichmondWahoo) January 21, 2022

Yikes. Read the books. You are spouting nonsense, one might say evil nonsense. — Elisabeth (@grizzlymamabear) January 21, 2022

You didn't read the books, did you? The One Ring was forged by Dark Lord Sauron to gain DOMINION (where have we heard that before?) over free peoples of Middle-earth. pic.twitter.com/K9oshfjuvQ — Matthew Smith 🏌🏻‍♂️ (@mattassmith) January 21, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Did you really use a quote about the villain in LOTR? Are you trying to fuel more conspiracy theories and antivaxxers? — Bill (@billis820) January 21, 2022

Stop letting interns write Tweets — Unfettered Dad (@UnfetteredDad) January 21, 2022

Amen.

***

