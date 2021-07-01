Apparently, lots of people with diarrhea have been going to the public pool. In fact, enough of them have done this that the CDC felt the need to not only tweet about it but create an animated gif that illustrates what diarrhea in a pool might look like.

No, we’re not kidding.

Hey, we’ll take anything other than COVID fear-panic from these people but really?!

Don’t swim or let your kids swim if sick with diarrhea. One person with diarrhea can contaminate the entire pool. Learn more ways to keep you and those you care about healthy. #HealthySwimming https://t.co/3ogS3ZlQX6 pic.twitter.com/lbN6uvvufu — CDC (@CDCgov) July 1, 2021

Yuck.

Seriously yuck.

That's our CDC.

Always keeping it classy. — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) July 1, 2021

DOODY DOODY!

The CDC has become the Bee. — Fran Fabulous (@franfabulous2) July 1, 2021

If only they were even half as entertaining as the Bee.

Thanks for the poop slide gif CDC. — Vesuvius (@HireVesuvius) July 1, 2021

Yup, thanks for the poop slide.

***

