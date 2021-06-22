You know how we talk about those kick-a*s threads we sometimes write about that really don’t need any sort of write-up because the threads themselves are just that good?

This thread from Eric Weinstein is one of those threads.

Enjoy.

Unless you’re a member of the ‘mainstream’ or someone who likes to sit around waiting for the New York Times to tell you what to think.

We’ve had many recent stunning reversals that all have the same exact pattern. The mainstream says when the obvious may be acknowledged. A) Time mag. says: There Was a conspiracy against Trump in the Election. B) The Lab is Likely the Covid Origin. C) You can enjoy Outdoors. — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 22, 2021

Notice how nobody talks about that damning article from Time about how certain people ‘fortified’ the election to make sure Trump didn’t win? They effing ADMITTED IT …

Grrrr.

I could have been massless outdoors long ago. I knew the Lab was never a racist wildeyed idea. And I knew tech was conspiring against even anti-Trump accounts that were off-narrative. They did the same on masks. And on flu worse than “no big deal” COVID. The exact same pattern. — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 22, 2021

Same exact pattern.

And they’re still doing it.

Okay. Where is the story: “a lot of people we call crazy got everything right before we did…but we get to determine who is allowed to think and speak using platforms.” The platforms are punishing everyone who doesn’t wait for the signal. Mostly conservative refuse to wait. — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 22, 2021

*waves*

It’s like an intellectual fire drill where we all get marched out of the building of sane rational thought while lunatic firemen search for the fire that isn’t there. Jon Stewart is a narrative fire Marshall. “You can’t be sane just yet..Okay..Now it’s safe to use your mind.” — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 22, 2021

!!!!

This is what conservatives and disaffected liberals have in common. We don’t wait to use our mind because the New York Times or NPR isn’t sure what will happen if we think for ourselves. Ariana Grande is a Fire Marshall. When she dances w no mask, we all can. Thx @ArianaGrande! — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 22, 2021

Yeah, thanks.

I think this is the common cause I feel with Conservatives most. I hate outsourcing my brain in my one beautiful life to people appointed to control when it is safe to think. I don’t want intellectual fire Marshall’s unless D-day is next week and we can’t afford a misstep. — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 22, 2021

Ariana Grande is pretty. And she can sing. But she ain’t Francis Crick or Sydney Brenner, and they would *never* ask me to stop thinking until Ariana and Jon Steward give the all clear. This is why smart people hate this fire Marshall system. It’s going to happen again. End it. — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 22, 2021

END IT.

YAAAAAS.

*maskless — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 22, 2021

Moral. It’s not that conservatives are smarter. It is that they aren’t obedient. The Democratic Party is becoming the party of obedient thinkers. Good puppy. Now lie down. Good boy. Now say “Flatten The Curve.”

Come on. Come on boy. You can do it. Yes! You said it. I’m so proud.” — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 22, 2021

We so feel this one.

Bigly.

At some point it’ll be allowable to say Anti-Racism is racism rebranded. But everyone who jumps the gun is not a good doggy. It will be acceptable to say intersectionality developed into a shakedown. But the key is did you wait for the stewardess to stand or did you jump the gun? — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 22, 2021

Yes the plane is still. Yes the pilot left the aircraft after shutting the engines. But if you decide to get up before air hostess Ariana dances you are a bad bad person. That’s not for you to decide. That’s for Ariana. And Fauci. And Jon. Which is sad. Because I like Jon. — Eric Weinstein (@EricRWeinstein) June 22, 2021

It’s like Eric really gets it. Yup.

***

