Joe Biden made Trump look like a pussycat with the way he attacked and belittled Kaitlan Collins yesterday and rightfully so, the media are UP IN ARMS that he would mistreat one of their own that way. Because you know, they’re super consistent and stuff …

OMG, WE ARE SO KIDDING.

They did what we expected them to do.

Nothing.

Unlike that time Kaitlan had a spat with Kayleigh McEnany and Jake Tapper acted as if she had been to literal war.

Watch:

WOW! So @kaitlancollins was Harassed and Insulted by BIDEN, and no one gives a DAMN. Not even her. BUT when she had a “Minor Spat” with @kayleighmcenany, GRIEF COUNSELORS were on standby and they gave here the WOMAN OF THE CENTURY award. REMEMBER? pic.twitter.com/X8eXHzRYpO — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) June 17, 2021

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d see China.

And speaking of China, nice DEATH ticker they had back then, right?

