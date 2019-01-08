The thing Democrats keep leaving out of their weeping, emotional, dramatic, pandering about federal employees going without a paycheck during the shutdown is they have the power to open the government back up and make sure they do get their paychecks.

All Kamala Harris and the others have to do it allocate funding for the border wall.

It’s actually pretty simple … heck, even Kamala should be able to figure this out.

But she won’t.

When you’re struggling to make ends meet because you’re living paycheck to paycheck, have bills that are due, rent to pay, and kids to feed, you can’t afford to have even one paycheck come late. That’s the reality for countless federal employees right now. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 8, 2019

Luckily very few people let Kamala pretend she is powerless to fix the situation:

You can fix it, girl! Fund the wall! — Wild Pitch (@thewildpitch) January 8, 2019

You have the power to fix this, Ms. Willie Brown.

Fund the wall. — Stupid Should Hurt (@Justanindepndnt) January 8, 2019

Oof.

Democrats share no blame… no responsibility for this shutdown?

Really? You can't fix stupid lol. pic.twitter.com/4rxEHmMDeN — Strizzy (@AZStJohn1) January 8, 2019

Maybe You Senator Should be Funding the Wall & not forcing these families to suffer for your misguided notions — Patrick Brown (@Ptab01) January 8, 2019

Sensing a theme here.

Fund the wall, Kamala — MJL (@mjleary26) January 8, 2019

That’s the reality for most Americans on a daily basis. Welcome to the real world. — BeckieBea 🦉 (@DigitalChick73) January 8, 2019

Ha!

And truth.

And to continue telling you things you should already know, nobody has missed a paycheck yet — Dave Engelman (@Krazy_Bhoy_Dave) January 8, 2019

Oh, yeah, there’s that too.

So vote to build the wall… — Harry Gato (@harrygato) January 8, 2019

And kamala does nothing — Terry Mitchell (@Superdaddy123) January 8, 2019

Except blame Trump.

Like her fellow Democrats.

