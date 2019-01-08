The thing Democrats keep leaving out of their weeping, emotional, dramatic, pandering about federal employees going without a paycheck during the shutdown is they have the power to open the government back up and make sure they do get their paychecks.

All Kamala Harris and the others have to do it allocate funding for the border wall.

It’s actually pretty simple … heck, even Kamala should be able to figure this out.

But she won’t.

Luckily very few people let Kamala pretend she is powerless to fix the situation:

Oof.

Sensing a theme here.

Ha!

And truth.

Oh, yeah, there’s that too.

Except blame Trump.

Like her fellow Democrats.

