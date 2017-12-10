Wasn’t Bernie Sanders one of the senators telling Al Franken to resign?

And seriously, let’s not pretend Bernie understands or really cares about what due process is anyway …

"There needs to be a due process, there needs to be a differentiation… what we need in this country, this whole debate is bringing this up, we need a cultural revolution," @SenSanders on the #MeToo movement and Franken's resignation. #MTP — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) December 10, 2017

A cultural revolution? Hrm. Anyone remember when Bernie was writing about how women fantasize about rape?

Will it look like the culture he talks about in his "Man-and-Woman" essay, or more like Venezuela? #BernieSanders — EmBee (@EmBeesWeb) December 10, 2017

Because if that’s his idea of a revolution, no thanks.

Democrat Senators, who are public servants, deserve due process. College students, private citizens trying to get an education, don't. pic.twitter.com/aVk1xgunqR — Mo Mo (@molratty) December 10, 2017

HA!

Well, yeah?

I mean, they are our betters after all — Beaker (@PolyfoamPontiff) December 10, 2017

They’re just looking out for the little people, right?

Wait: Sanders is saying we need a “cultural revolution” to GET due process? — Victor Cachat (@SocrateezNutz) December 10, 2017

Dude, don’t try and make sense of anything Sanders says. It will just hurt.

Crushingly ironic that the social justice-oriented left has only discovered the concept of due process when the person in the hot seat is white and a U.S. senator. — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) December 10, 2017

And someone they agree with politically, yes.

Why is anyone still listening to this babbling old fool? — Ordy's handcrafted Yule log (@TheOpulentAmish) December 10, 2017

Because it’s 2017 and his turn … or something.

