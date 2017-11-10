Leave it to Slate to out-stupid themselves, again. Seriously, you’d think at some point they’d reach MAX stupidity but oh no, they just keep on keepin’ on. Like this horse manure …

How Democrats might help the Republican Party be less racist: https://t.co/b9htaps02b pic.twitter.com/zR9rynats4 — Slate (@Slate) November 10, 2017

From Slate (so you don’t have to read the whole thing):

The country needs a less racist conservatism, or less bigoted conservatism, if not a nonbigoted—I mean, many people say our liberalism is bigoted too, so it depends on from what perspective you’re seeing this. I think that in some ways, we didn’t appreciate—you know, Mitt Romney and George W. Bush had lots of problems and all, but we are in so much worse shape now than we were then, that I think it’s kind of incumbent on liberals and conservatives to try to think together, those who oppose Trump, what it would take to try to breathe some life back into this, to have a Republican that actually wanted to compete for the black and Latino vote again, rather than purely running against them. I don’t claim to kind of have conclusive answers, but I think the project is one that liberals and conservatives of good will need to really both be engaged in.

That’s cute, pretending that Conservatives are inherently racist while completely ignoring the history of the Democratic party. Adorbs even.

Let me condense this story for you: The left: If you make them dependent upon you for food, water and shelter, and blame the opposition for their continued need for it, then they won’t see you as a racist.” — Whiskey Pete (@PrivilegeMr) November 10, 2017

Because if anyone knows about being racist it’s the Democrats, right? — millernium (@millerniumtwit) November 10, 2017

I don't think the Party of Jim Crow should be in any position to tell others how not to be racist. https://t.co/QxxgkEaMDD — Elliott Hamilton 🇺🇸 (@ElliottRHams) November 10, 2017

