Clay Travis wrote what we think is one of the more exceptional threads about what Big Tech is doing in ‘silencing’ half of the country. Sure, they can pretend they’re trying to stop some evil insurrection but what they’re really doing is silencing millions of people who have nothing to do with any of their paranoia.

Clay said it far better:

Big tech companies all simultaneously reaching exact same decisions when it comes to banning individuals & businesses demands antitrust action. It’s monopolistic collusion, yes, but it also destroys marketplace of ideas & is a far bigger threat to the country than any individual. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 10, 2021

What they’re doing is far more dangerous. Do they really think silencing a bunch of people will somehow calm things down?

The Chinese government restricts free speech on the internet, but big tech companies in the US are now so powerful — and colluding — that they have created monopolies which dictate which online speech is allowed. It should terrify anyone who cares about the marketplace of ideas. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 10, 2021

But sadly the people it’s not impacting don’t seem to care and even worse, they are taking joy in watching people they consider their enemy lose their ability to communicate.

In other words, the first amendment jurisprudence of the United States is predicated on the government not prohibiting speech. But the Internet has created such powerful companies that their power to restrict speech is now more all encompassing than the US government’s. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 10, 2021

Big Tech has become its own government.

This shouldn’t be a partisan issue at all. The marketplace of ideas allows fringe ideas to win the battle of minds. It’s how our country evolves. Many liberal & conservative thoughts that are now ascendant were once fringe minority positions. Stifling that debate makes us China. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) January 10, 2021

Sadly, a lot of people on the Left are AOK with us being China, as long as Trump isn’t president. Yeah, we know, that’s stupid but it is what it is.

