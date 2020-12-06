Because of COURSE, she works at MSNBC.
Just saw someone post this on Instagram.
This is still happening I guess, the tree was a great idea 🙃 pic.twitter.com/KtdUMVHnoc
— Steph Haberman (@StephLauren) December 6, 2020
Yes.
The true WAS a good idea.
Sit down.
The mask truthers have discovered this tweet. I'm going to bed.
— Steph Haberman (@StephLauren) December 6, 2020
Mask truthers.
She’s adorable.
Did you also complain about riots and protests? Asking for a friend.
— Liz (@clumsybee) December 6, 2020
We’re going to bet that’s a big ol’ fat no, she did not.
— Magnifico 👑 (@MagnificoIX) December 6, 2020
Far too many of these types this season.
Getting close to the tree vs. getting really sick. Risk Reward is unbalanced.
— doug m (@dougmarlin) December 6, 2020
It's just a protest.
As such, there's instant immunity
— Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) December 6, 2020
Christmas joy is more important than the virus.
That’s how this works, right?
A beautiful Christmas protest. Mostly peaceful. 😊
— 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪 ❤️🇺🇸 (@LisaLiberty6) December 6, 2020
Exactly.
***
