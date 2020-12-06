Because of COURSE, she works at MSNBC.

Just saw someone post this on Instagram. This is still happening I guess, the tree was a great idea 🙃 pic.twitter.com/KtdUMVHnoc — Steph Haberman (@StephLauren) December 6, 2020

Yes.

The true WAS a good idea.

Sit down.

The mask truthers have discovered this tweet. I'm going to bed. — Steph Haberman (@StephLauren) December 6, 2020

Mask truthers.

She’s adorable.

Did you also complain about riots and protests? Asking for a friend. — Liz (@clumsybee) December 6, 2020

We’re going to bet that’s a big ol’ fat no, she did not.

Far too many of these types this season.

Getting close to the tree vs. getting really sick. Risk Reward is unbalanced. — doug m (@dougmarlin) December 6, 2020

It's just a protest. As such, there's instant immunity — Tench Coxe (@CoxsTench) December 6, 2020

Christmas joy is more important than the virus.

That’s how this works, right?

A beautiful Christmas protest. Mostly peaceful. 😊 — 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪 ❤️🇺🇸 (@LisaLiberty6) December 6, 2020

Exactly.

***

Related:

‘I wonder WHY? ;)’ Sharyl Attkisson OWNS Media Matters TOOLS with receipt-filled thread for trying to distract from her DOJ lawsuit

‘Why should I stay home?’ Kurt Schlichter DISMANTLES more COVID lockdowns with ‘the science’ and cue the harpies in 3 … 2 … 1

‘You spoiled rotten BRAT’: Candace Owens knocks AOC OUT with some brutal truth about what it REALLY means to ‘work hard’