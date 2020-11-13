As Twitchy readers know, S.E. Cupp and Richard Grenell got into a pretty heated debate on Thursday night when Cupp lashed out at Grenell for talking about the president’s ‘great mood’. For whatever reason (probably because all of these blue checks like to quote-tweet their fights) we missed the most vicious part of the fight.

Yeah, this was a fight, this was not a debate.

Take a look.

Quoting me back to me…it’s really gratifying, especially because I stand by that quote. Weird, I don’t know anything you’ve ever said… https://t.co/4U58SbvjRD — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) November 13, 2020

Except that’s not really true because she follows him.

Oops.

She shot back with an UNFOLLOW. OMG NOT THAT!

That’ll show him!

That’s easily solved, especially since you won’t be in the administration anymore… https://t.co/xJrWsbRZk3 pic.twitter.com/egFzKXDhmZ — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) November 13, 2020

Ugly.

Told you.

Richard responded:

You are so delicate. https://t.co/TsK8AdAqRX — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 13, 2020

She really is.

She picked this fight for no real reason and then got her britches all bunched up when he treated her the way she treated him.

Thank you! I love when brittle men show who they are by revealing their rank misogyny. https://t.co/F6LOWSfMjw — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) November 13, 2020

Wait, so calling her delicate makes him a brittle and a misogynist? What?

Stop being a homophobe. https://t.co/Fy5kmmBPlF — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) November 13, 2020

*eats ALL the popcorn*

Oh please….that’s not a believable charge for even the most naive person… do better. https://t.co/J4UY9MSXZg — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) November 13, 2020

Well, to be fair, his claim makes as much sense as her calling him a misogynist.

Twitter is truly the gift that keeps on giving.

***

