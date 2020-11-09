They Left just wants unity … or something.

And they can’t figure out why we stupid, racist, evil Trump supporters can’t figure that out.

Luckily, Drew Holden was good enough to shed some light on the situation by illustrating the love and acceptance Biden supporters have been showing the Right.

🧵Thread🧵 With Biden having been declared the winner (for now) by major media outlets, I figured it would be a good time to share some of the people who’ve threatened retribution against Trump supporters. The list is a lot longer than I had anticipated it would be👇 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 7, 2020

It is freaking long.

It wouldn’t be right to start with anyone but @RBReich, who I will remind you was **Secretary of Labor** under Bill Clinton and is here calling for the extralegal prosecution of his political opponents as part of a truth and reconciliation commission. pic.twitter.com/MJzrcQrbYq — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 7, 2020

Greed and cowardice.

Cute.

You would think such an idea was roundly refuted, just one blue check going off the reservation. You would be wrong. Here’s @MSNBC’s @chrislhayes, one of the key voices on one of the largest networks, echoing the same sentiment. pic.twitter.com/SyaUMnws3x — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 7, 2020

Chris Hayes has been especially disgusting.

The list goes on. There were plenty of blue checks throwing this idea around. Here we have @jvagle and @treygraham. pic.twitter.com/71iwLS4fI8 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 7, 2020

Justice being served.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

I need you all to take a moment and appreciate how utterly batshit this thread from @SteveSchmidtSES is. pic.twitter.com/v61fIZ8JW6 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 7, 2020

Dude is nuts.

That’s it.

That’s the sentence.

At least we’ll know what hats they’ll be wearing when they start rounding folks up, thanks to @jamieleecurtis pic.twitter.com/UthgK60RoR — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 7, 2020

They’re doubling down on this perspective today, which is comforting. Here’s @quinncy. pic.twitter.com/FIgLqn8Clg — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 7, 2020

Get effed.

We had A LOT of think pieces on the subject. Here we have @inthesetimesmag. But they were far from alone. pic.twitter.com/CWTxkosUcm — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 7, 2020

Perhaps my favorite think piece comes from @Will_Bunch for @PhillyInquirer, just normal stuff for a major publication to run. pic.twitter.com/hDFSYaNYsi — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 7, 2020

Totally normal.

It surprises me precisely zero percent that @Salon would give voice to this perspective. pic.twitter.com/Bx0eizT0Ck — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 7, 2020

Shocking.

Oh, wait.

@sbg1 had a conversation with – I shit you not – @AVindman (!!) suggesting the same thing. pic.twitter.com/ZCXlReYeA4 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 7, 2020

The latest suggestion was the keeping of lists for anyone who supported the president. A sitting member of Congress, @AOC, demanded one. Full Bolshevik. pic.twitter.com/QSDcWpi4Rk — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 7, 2020

You made the list!

And she wasn’t alone in her demands. Of course, the Never Trump crew piled on for this one. Here we’ve got @JRubinBlogger and @EvanMcMullin. My supporting the latter is a stain I will never be able to wash off. pic.twitter.com/MpRzZZNJcc — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 7, 2020

Surely we can find a tentacle list to put Kurt Eichenwald on.

Thankfully for all of them, there is already one in the works! We had the “Trump Accountability Project” led by @HariSevugan. Nothing says “healthy democracy” like “now that we’ve won, who has the list of our enemies handy?” right, Hari? pic.twitter.com/DZhEVFxaNQ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 7, 2020

Whoohoo!

There’s apparently a bunch of blue checks involved in this one. Here’s @mbsimon, replying to @AOC, in very normal, totally not threatening at all, fashion. pic.twitter.com/9rMNorTLH3 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 7, 2020

At the end of the day, I can’t imagine these folks will be shipping conservatives off to the gulags in a divided government, much as they would like to. But it fundamentally cuts against the spirit of America to suggest someone should be punished for their political views. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 7, 2020

What they’re proposing is completely unAmerican.

We are not some post-genocide society. The suggestion that we need a Rwandan-styled Truth and Reconciliation Commission is preposterous. And free societies don’t develop political hit lists. This champagne fascism from the Left needs to stop. Now would be a good time. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 7, 2020

Anyway, congrats to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris for their victory (at least until we hear on appeals). Perhaps, once the champagne has finished flowing, it would behoove of both of you to think about why your victory gives even some people who weren’t wild about Trump real pause. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 7, 2020

And if you’ve read this far you probably don’t need to hear it from me, but you don’t need to be excited or celebratory about an electoral victory for someone whose supporters want to punish you for thoughtcrimes. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 7, 2020

This is eventually just going to be a thread of @chrislhayes saying that we need to catalogue and punish Republicans. pic.twitter.com/k2BzGdzw7N — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 8, 2020

It was only a matter of time until @joelockhart checked in on this one. pic.twitter.com/cfHrZfC5gy — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) November 8, 2020

Do we need to start our own list?

***

