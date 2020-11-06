Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked if someone is ‘archiving’ Trump sycophants for the future …

Gosh, maybe it’s just us but this sounds like some seriously fascist BS.

Just sayin’.

Is anyone archiving these Trump sycophants for when they try to downplay or deny their complicity in the future? I foresee decent probability of many deleted Tweets, writings, photos in the future — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 6, 2020

AOC wants to make a little list and check it twice.

Nice.

One good fascist deserves another.

Yes, we are. The Trump Accountability Project (@trumpaccproject) Every Administration staffer, campaign staffer, bundler, lawyer who represented them — everyone. https://t.co/PHx8v8GxOp — Michael Simon (@mbsimon) November 6, 2020

We’d say this is unreal but … fascists are gonna fascist.

The Chicoms had one of those. pic.twitter.com/0RNeNvvqaE — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) November 6, 2020

Come get some, simp. pic.twitter.com/l0xYmyzMfy — Ordy Packard's Amish Pumpkin Spice (@OrdyPackard) November 6, 2020

Feel free to archive my tweets. If you retweet or quote elsewhere (and you'll want to – my shit's gold) please cite properly. — Big Smooth (@BigSmoothInBigD) November 6, 2020

A little early for the gulag lists to start, isn't it? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) November 6, 2020

Feel free to put me on your list, Sunshine. Then feel free to take your Stalinist list and shove it. — Pouncing Trunalimunumaprzure Taco (@Claiborne_David) November 6, 2020

Your balls aren’t nearly big enough pic.twitter.com/lS2RcRnKsd — MAGAtron 🇺🇸 (@Ollie__Tabooger) November 6, 2020

Former Obama bros putting political enemies on lists? Really leaning into the brand. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) November 6, 2020

Now I have a definitive list of people to support. Thanks!!! — Rants OutLoud 🤬 (@RantsOutloud) November 6, 2020

Aww honey, you don't want to open this door. This never ends well for the other people who have skeletons, and we know Obama had bones and bones. — GOPCanBurn! (@Mellecon) November 6, 2020

Pretty sure threatening millions of Trump supporters is not the best idea.

Then again, we’re not dealing with the brightest crayons in the box.

***

