We’re starting to think these writers are just trolling.

Seriously with this nonsense?

Both Jesus and George Floyd were repeatedly mocked by their killers. Jesus cried out to his father, and George Floyd called for his mother.https://t.co/JS4KFrdqQu — America Magazine (@americamag) July 24, 2020

From America Magazine:

It may well be that watching the video leaves some viewers with an unnamed sense that what they are witnessing is a crucifixion. But whether named or not, the act carries resonant force beyond measure—exactly as it was designed to do from the beginning. Death by lynching and death by crucifixion are atrocities of the worst order. In terms of the awfulness of what is suffered by an individual human being, there is no material difference between them. In terms of what such killings say about the societies in which they are committed, however, there are differences that matter.

Ummm … what?

Pretty sure Jesus was the son of God and rose from the grave.

Floyd, not so much.

Just sayin’.

we get it. you've never read the Bible. — Jessica (Fletcher) O’Donnell (@heckyessica) July 24, 2020

Something like that.

This is the most idiotic drivel I believe I’ve ever read. And, I will say, borders on blasphemy when comparing the death of George Floyd to the crucifixion of Christ for the sin of the world. If you truly believe this you are a fool of the highest order… — McBats (@Richmac33) July 24, 2020

George Floyd was more like criminal who was crucified beside Jesus & mocked Him for not saving himself & them too if He really was the son of God. Yours is a horrible comparison and needs to be deleted… — KT-A Virginia Liberty Belle (@kt_liberty) July 24, 2020

Trolling for clicks.

Gotta be.

There it is folks, the new Woke Religion creating their own "savior". This is absurd and quite frankly, both deeply insulting and worrying that there are people who will read this and think: "This is totally a correct comparison." Delete your website you bunch of dolts — Outcast Elf Unleashed™ of Florida (@TheRogue_Elf) July 24, 2020

You’ve got to be kidding me. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) July 24, 2020

Did Jesus ever put a gun to a pregnant woman’s stomach and threaten to shoot? I’m not as up on my bible as I should be. — jsparker3 (@jsparker31) July 24, 2020

We read a lot of dumb things but that … that was impressively dumb.

WTG, America Magazine.

