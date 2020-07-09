Based on the data and opinions of the experts like the American Academy of Pediatrics, President Trump has really been pushing the states to open schools in the fall, going so far as to discuss halting funding from schools that refuse.

So, of course, the media are freaking out and pretending he’s an evil dictator trying to kill American children.

Mark Hemingway noticed something very telling in two CNN pieces:

Neither of these CNN pieces even mention that the American Academy of Pediatrics is in favor of opening schools. Seems like quite an omission. pic.twitter.com/OLNwiyeuUl — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 8, 2020

And gosh, you’d think CNN would at least include EXPERTS like the American Academy of Pediatrics, right? JUST KIDDING. No way they’d include a fact like that which could actually make it look like Trump is doing something right.

We can’t have that now, can we?

Seems quite intentional. — Hope (@Hoping4agirl) July 8, 2020

The resident dr in cbs this morning said schools need to open — Andy Lancaster (@andylancaster) July 8, 2020

Fair.

And that was a very, very strong statement in favor of opening schools by the Academy. I was actually surprised by how strongly worded it was. — FloridaDame (@Fantine21) July 8, 2020

When one's income & business model is dependent on pleasing a niche market it's amazing what one will overlook — Peter Ingemi (@DaTechGuyblog) July 8, 2020

Yup.

It’s almost as if CNN has an agenda. Huh.

***

